Govt hiding real number of Covid deaths: TDP

Nellore: TDP state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh support to the children, who lost their parents due to Covid and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.

Addressing media at the party office on Sunday, he said the government issued the GOs No 347 and 243 and said that both the orders were interlinked as one was related to burial expenses of Rs 15,000 and another was Rs 10 lakh for children who were orphaned due to death of Covid victimised parents.

He also said that both these GOs were serving no purpose as the deaths being declared by the government were abnormally low.

In the past 90 days in Nellore district from March to May, the government had declared only 302 deaths, an average of 3.3 per day, in the entire district, he pointed out. This was done to create an illusion that the government was able to control the spread of virus thus avoiding support to orphaned population.

Though the Centre funding Rs 10 lakh for orphaned kids, the state government was projecting this as their own scheme in which there will be zero beneficiaries as the deaths have not been practically acknowledged as Covid, he stated.

He also said that TDP had requested the government to take care of burial activity of Covid victims as it would reveal the huge number of deaths in the state.

He also took a dig on Minister Anil Kumar Yadav claiming that 90 per cent of work in Polavaram project was completed.