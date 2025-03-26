Govt issues norms for parking fee in multiplexes, complexes

Vijayawada: The department of municipal administration and urban development introduced new regulations to standardise parking fees at commercial establishments, malls, and multiplexes, aiming to curb misuse of parking spaces by non-shoppers. The guidelines, effective from April 1, 2025, were announced by principal secretary S Suresh Kumar.

Under the new rules, parking will be free for the first 30 minutes. For parking between 30 minutes and one hour, no fee will be charged if the vehicle owner provides a receipt proving a purchase from the respective mall or multiplex, regardless of the amount. Non-shoppers will be charged a prescribed fee for the same duration.

For parking exceeding one hour, free parking is available to those who present a bill or movie ticket exceeding the parking fee amount, confirming they shopped or used services at the complex. Others will be required to pay the standard parking rate.

The government acted in response to widespread complaints about illegal parking fee collection by mall and multiplex owners, a concern also highlighted by the National Consumer Rights Commission. The commission had repeatedly urged the government to address these violations and ensure free parking provisions.

The orders, circulated to all municipal commissioners and relevant departments, must be strictly enforced by those managing parking at commercial sites. The commissioner and director of municipal administration, AP, Vaddeswaram, will oversee implementation.

These measures are expected to ease the financial burden on shoppers and visitors, offering relief to consumers across the state.