Govt issues orders filling 22 nominated posts

Vijayawada: The State government on Sunday issued orders filling 22 nominated posts by appointing chairmen to various corporations.

As per the orders, Alapati Suresh Kumar has been nominated as the chairman of Press Academy; Dr Z Sivaprasad as the chairman of AP Inland Waterways Authority Board; S Rajasekhar for AP Education, Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sugunamma for AP Greening and Beautification Corporation; Venkatasivudu Yadav for AP Labour Welfare Board; and Valavala Babji for AP Buildings Workers Board.

Burugupalli Sesha Rao has been appointed as the chairman for AP Skill Development Corporation; Peetala Sujata for AP Women Cooperative Finance Corporation; Diwakara Reddy for Tirupati Urban Development Authority; VaniVenkata Sivaprasad P for Eluru Urban Development Authority; Ravi Vemuru for AP NRT Society; and Malepati Subbanaidu as the chairman of AP Agro Industries Development Corporation.

KS Jawahar has been appointed as AP SC Commission chairman; Pediraju Kollu for AP Fishermen Cooperative Federation; Perepi Eswar for AP Kummari Salivahana Welfare and Development Corporation; Mallela Eswara Rao for AP Vaddera Welfare Corporation; Akasapu Swami for AP Tailor Development Cooperative Federation; Leelakrishna for AP State Irrigation Development Cooperative Corporation; and Riyaz for AP Livestock Development Agency.

Pasupuleti Hariprasad has been nominated as the chairman of AP Handicrafts Development Corporation; S Bojjireddy as the chairman of AP Scheduled Tribes Commission and Rayapati Sailaja has been nominated as the chairman of AP Mahila Commission.