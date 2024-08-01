Govt junior college students to get free books after 3 yrs

Tirupati : Finally, students of government-run junior colleges have been receiving free textbooks this year after a gap of three years. In addition, the students are getting free notebooks and college bags also this time which is making them happy.

This initiative follows a promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide kits containing textbooks, notebooks and bags to the students of government junior colleges in the state. Upon assuming office, state education minister Nara Lokesh prioritised this project, securing funds from the Board of Intermediate Education to print and distribute the materials without any delay. The kits, containing textbooks, notebooks and bags, were dispatched to the district centres and subsequently distributed to various mandals. The distribution of these kits to Intermediate students was also going on though the bags are said to be in transit and may arrive anytime.

The free textbooks were last distributed in the 2020-21 academic year. The lack of clarity regarding the printing of books in that academic year resulted in an inconsistent supply with only the leftover stocks being distributed. For the last three years, it caused anxiety among teachers and parents regarding academic performance.

It may be noted that the private colleges have been supplying all textbooks and study material also in addition to their students whereas the government junior college students were left with no textbooks and were forced to rely on the notes given by the lecturers.

In fact, this has resulted in poor pass percentage and ultimately leading to a significant drop in enrolment. However, the TDP-led alliance government in the state started the distribution of free textbooks within a month-and-a-half of coming to power.



In Tirupati district, a total of 21,490 textbooks of all subjects are needed out of which 17,568 have been received already. They were distributed to the students. Sources said that the district has sent an indent for 67,524 notebooks while 66,048 have already reached. However, the college bags are expected to reach anytime and soon after receiving them, they will be distributed to the students.



This initiative marks a significant step towards in improving the educational resources and support available to students in government junior colleges in the state.

