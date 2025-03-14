Govt keen to promote solar energy: Gorantla

Rajamahendravaram : The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to promote solar energy for a sustainable future, said Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary.

As part of these efforts, Freyr Energy, a leading solar company operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has inaugurated latest Rooftop Solar Experience Centre in Rajahmundry. Chowdary inaugurated the centre on Thursday, with Freyr Energy Managing Director Saurabh Marda, Director Radhika Chowdary, and company staff extending a warm welcome.

Speaking to the media, MLA Gorantla appreciated the initiative and emphasised the benefits of solar power. He said that consumers with monthly electricity bills of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 could save up to Rs 3,000 by switching to solar energy. He stressed the need to expand solar and wind energy resources to meet the growing power demands.

He also highlighted the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, under which the Central government provides subsidies to encourage solar adoption.

Additionally, youth from tribal areas like Rampachodavaram have been trained and are now employed in solar panel manufacturing units at Sri City, Gorantla said. He also emphasised the need to boost solar energy adoption to overcome future coal shortages, noting that higher adoption would lead to lower solar panel prices.

Freyr Energy Director Radhika Chowdary shared that the company has been successfully implementing solar projects in rural areas like Paderu for the past 11 years.