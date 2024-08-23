Govt keen to supply free sand: Collector

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya along with the SP AR Damodar explained the measures being taken to implement the free sand policy in the district at a press meet held at Collectorate here on Thursday.

The government will be introducing the new free sand policy from September 11, and they are making arrangements to supply sand to the required people in the meantime.

Officials arranged three stock points for sand supply in the district, but only Chatukupadu-I stock point in the Zarugumalli mandal has a stock of 4,000 metric tonnes available now.

They have already made arrangements to bring sand from neighbouring districts if the need arises in the district.

Collector informed that fixed transport charges, based on the vehicle and distance from the stock point, from a minimum of Rs 1,200 for a tractor with a trailer of capacity of 5 tonnes to transport to a distance of 10 km, to a maximum of Rs 6.25 per km over 50 to 180 km.

Collector warned that stringent action will be initiated against the people who mine or transport sand illegally. She announced that the public can register complaints on the discrepancies in the implementation of the free sand policy by calling the toll-free number at 18005994599 or 6281799518.

SP Damodar warned that the PD act would be imposed on the people trying to damage the government’s free sand policy.

The joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna, Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, Mining DD Jagannatha Rao, and other officers participated in the meeting.