Govt not giving due priority to sports, alleges former MP Venkatesh

Kurnool: ‘Sports not only keeps the body strong, but also makes people mentally strong. Hence it is a must for students to practice sports besides pursuing education,’ stated former BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh.

He inaugurated district-level Taekwondo karate championship competitions at Kids World here on Sunday. He wished all the very best to the participants.

Addressing the gathering, Venkatesh noted that at present almost everyone is leading stressful life, facing several pressures from morning till night. To get rid of this stress and mental pressures and to lead a healthy life, practicing at least one sport is must. Speaking about martial arts, Venkatesh said it is a powerful weapon to combat the odds in daily life. The fastest movements in the martial art would strengthen the mind to think faster. It will also help the practitioner to lead a disciplined and healthy life. ‘The irony is that the State government is not giving due priority to the sports. We don’t have enough playgrounds, indoor and outdoor stadiums and auditoriums. This is making students unable to take part with enthusiasm,’ he said.

The former MP said that India is the highest populated country among other countries in the world. But we are lagging far behind in winning medals at international games. The reason is, sports persons are not getting due preference from the government, alleged Venkatesh.