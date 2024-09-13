Live
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating the Importance of Hindi Language
Just In
Govt orders probe into digging at Yerramatti Dibbalu
The decision follows complaint by Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav that land allotted to a housing society in Bheemunipatnam is part of the geo-heritage site Yerramatti Dibbalu
Vijayawada: The state government ordered an inquiry into geo-heritage site Yerramatti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam over allotment of lands near it to a housing society. It directed the Visakha district collector to conduct a probe and submit report.
It may be noted that 250 acre land was allotted at Yerramatti Dibbalu site to an housing society of Bheemunipatnam in the past. Visakhapatnam Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav complained to the state government that the lands allotted to the society were part of Yerramatti Dibbalu, a geo-heritage site, and urged the government to protect the site from encroachments.
Reacting to the demolition of Yerramatti Dibbalu, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao directed the officials to stop the digging activity in heritage site immediately and form an expert committee to study the issue. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is said to have issued a layout permission to the housing society.
On receiving complaints over increasing digging activity near Yerramatti Dibbalu geo-heritage site, the then district collector and joint collector visited the site and directed the officials to stop digging at the site.