Parchur: The minister for agriculture, cooperation, and marketing, KinjarapuAtchannaidu, assured comprehensive support to Black Burley tobacco farmers and promised to purchase their entire crop down to the last leaf.

Atahcannaidu, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambabsiva Rao participated in a face-to-face meeting with the Black Burley tobacco farmers, state-level officers, and representatives of companies at the Parchur MLA’s camp office in Isukadarsi on Saturday.

Following extensive discussions, the Atchannaidu announced an action plan for Black Burley tobacco procurement. The government has decided to purchase the crop in two grades, common variety at Rs 12,000 per quintal and low-grade variety at Rs 6,000 per quintal.

Despite fluctuations in international market prices, companies have been instructed to maintain these fixed rates. The government has guaranteed to bear the processing costs for tobacco procurement and announced that if necessary, MARKFED will initiate Black Burley tobacco purchases. The government established six sub-committees to oversee the procurement process, ensuring that every last leaf of the farmers’ produce is purchased.

The minister emphasised that the government will work with complete sincerity to rescue farmers from the current crisis. He warned companies against making false promises and demanded clear commitments to benefit farmers.

The Minister said that while the target was to cultivate 25 million kilograms of tobacco, farmers have currently grown 75 million kilograms, creating a surplus that has contributed to the crisis due to reduced international demand.

Minister Gottipathi Ravi Kumar explained that farmers cultivated Black Burley tobacco with company encouragement, and now the government will ensure purchases until the last leaf. The Minister stressed that suicide should not be an option, and such thoughts should not enter farmers’ minds.

Special Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department B Rajasekhar assured that the government will protect farmers in crisis and take measures to ensure companies purchase every last kilogram of tobacco. District collector J Venkata Murali confirmed that the government has made decisions favouring tobacco farmers and will continuously monitor the procurement process and price implementation.

Parchuru MLA EluriSambasiva Rao called for government action to support farmers in crisis and explained the policies being implemented. Farmers from various areas, including Inkolu, Duddukuru, J Panguluru, and other mandals, requested the implementation of minimum support prices, citing severe losses from Black Burley tobacco cultivation.

Agriculture Commissioner Dilli Rao, Tobacco Board Chairman Yaswant, Warehousing Corporation MD Suresh, Santanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, district agriculture officer Ramakrishna, and representatives from 20 companies, farmer organisation leaders and other stakeholders were present.