‘Govt providing significant support to dairy industry’

Nizamabad : Stressing that the State government is providing significant support to the dairy industry, Gutta Amit Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released Rs 50 crore in funds, with an additional Rs 10 crore to clear old dues of dairy farmers.

Along with Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy and Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Amit Reddy visited the Vijay Dairy centre in Sarangapur on Wednesday. They reviewed milk procurement and sales processes and interacted with dairy farmers about their issues.

Amit Reddy explained that delays in bill payments are due to lower-than-expected milk sales and assured that the government is working to resolve this issue quickly. The government has issued guidelines for using Vijay Dairy milk in jails, temples, hospitals, and Anganwadi centers, which has significantly increased sales.

However, more efforts are needed to boost sales further, as the dairy currently collects 4.40 lakh liter of milk daily but only sells 3.20 lakh liter. The surplus is converted to milk powder and butter, adding to the financial burden. Telangana pays nearly double the price for milk compared to neighboring Maharashtra, offering Rs 39 per liter to dairy farmers.

Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu urged dairy farmers to support the Vijay Dairy to overcome its losses and share profits. He emphasized that Vijay Dairy milk is synonymous with purity and should be widely promoted. The district administration pledged full support for the dairy’s development.

The event was attended by several officials and representatives from the dairy farming community.