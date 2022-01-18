Govt ready to face third wave: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that the government is ready to face the threat of the third wave of Covid-19.

She along Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu laid the foundation stone for the construction of building for urban health centre at Etukuru under Guntur rural mandal at a cost of Rs 80 lakh on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the district administration is creating awareness on precautionary measures to be taken to check spread of Covid-19. 'The staff in UHCs and ANMs will work together."

She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for health and developing infrastructure and medical facilities in the government hospitals besides setting up new medical colleges. She said the government is constructing two urban health centres for every mandal to render better medical services to the people. She said the government given its nod to construct buildings for 16 urban health centres in Guntur city.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that the government will renovate 13 YSR Urban Health Centres in Guntur city. He said ten beds will be available in the UHCs and 38 types of medical tests will be conducted.

The officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation were present.