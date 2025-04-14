Live
Govt serious over attack on accused in custody
The government has placed Special Branch DSP B Sitaramaiah in a vacancy reserve and directed him to report to the DGP office.
Additionally, 11 police officers have been suspended for their involvement in the attack on the accused, Chebrolu Kiran Kumar, by former MP and YSRCP leader Gorantla Madhav Kumar. The incident occurred in the presence of police officials at the District Police Office (DPO) in Guntur city on April 11. Gorantla Madhav followed the police vehicle from Mangalagiri and attacked Chebrolu Kiran Kumar while police were present. The government is treating this matter very seriously and has taken action against the officers for negligence in performing their duties.
Based on the preliminary inquiry report, the following officers have been suspended: Arundalpet Circle Inspector Veera Swamy, Nagarampalem Sub-Inspector Ramanjaneyulu, Pattabhipuram Sub-Inspector Rambabu, ASI Yedukondalu (AL Pet), Athony (AL Pet), Head Constable Rajesh (Nagarampalem), and Constables Tulasi Narayana, Moshe (Pattabhipuram), Prem Kumar, Venkata Swamy, and Mahesh Rao of Nagarampalem.
The DGP office has also requested an explanation from Guntur District SP S. Satish Kumar.