Govt spending Rs 32,000 cr per annum on pensions

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana distributed NTR Bharosa pensions at third division of Jaffer Saheb Kaluvakatta area in the city on Saturday. He said that the government has been spending Rs 32,000 crore per annum on pensions to 68 lakh people in the entire State.

The Minister said that at present 6,000 students are studying in municipal schools in all 54 divisions. It was proposed to increase the number up to 10,000 from current educational year. All municipal schools would be transformed as corporate schools, he added.

Alleging that several industries that were established during TDP regime in 2014 left the State due to the harassment by the previous YSRCP government, Narayana stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Human Resources Development Minister N Lokesh are striving hard to provide 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth by bringing back these industries to the State again.