Govt spends Rs 35K cr on pensions

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said that government is spending around 33,000 crores per year under Social Security Pensions (SSP) providing NTR Barosa Pensions to around 64 lakh people every month in the state.

As part of ‘ Pedhala Sevalo Pension Pampini’(PSPP) programme chiefminister has distributed Widow pension to one Chalam Charla Susmitha at ST colony of Nellore Palem village in Atmakur mandal on Thursday.

the occassion the Chandrababu Naidu said that it was late chiefminister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao has introduced the pensions Rs 35 first of its kind in the state. He said that now it was hiked up to Rs 4,000, Rs 6,000 to disable, Rs 10,000 Dialysis patients, Rs 15000 to bedridden patients as per the assurance given to the people his electioneering during 2024 elections. On this occassion chiefminister has assured Chalamcherla Susmitha providing free coaching for District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations.

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Collector O. Anand and others were present. As part of Pedhala Sevalo Pension Pampini programme Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu distributing Pension to the widow Chalamcherla Susmitha at ST colony of Nellore Palem village of Atmakur mandal on Thursday.

