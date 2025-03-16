Govt staff should clean surroundings on 3rd Saturday: Minister Swamy

Kondapi : Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the government employees should clean their surroundings voluntarily on every third Saturday. He participated in the ‘Swarna Andhra- Swacch Andhra’ campaign, to promote recyclable and reusable items and prohibit single use plastics, in Kondapi on Saturday.

The minister administered a ‘Ban single-use plastic-Promote reusable items’ pledge by the citizens. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the coalition government is fully committed to the development and welfare of the state. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focused on ‘Vision Swarnandhra-2047’ for the state’s development.

He mentioned that the Deputy Chief Minister and panchayat raj minister Pawan Kalyan has introduced a special programme for rural development, organising gram sabhas across the state simultaneously and launching the ‘Palle Panduga’ initiative.

He called upon people to clean their homes, streets, and villages with the spirit of ‘our house, our street, our village.’ He asked Kondapi residents to participate in the ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ program with the goal of creating a ‘Clean Kondapi.’ The minister highlighted the state government’s initiative to achieve ‘Housing for All’ by 2029. To complete unfinished housing constructions, he explained, the government is providing additional financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to SC and BC beneficiaries, Rs 75,000 to ST beneficiaries, and Rs 1 lakh to PVTG beneficiaries.

The programme was attended by DPO Venkata Naidu, special officer for housing P D Srinivasa Prasad, tahsildar Murali, MPDO Ramanjaneyulu, mandal officials, public representatives, and local people.