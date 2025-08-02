Govt striving for industrial growth via Orvakal hub: Collector

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh government is making significant strides toward industrial development through the Orvakal Industrial Hub, said Kurnool District Collector P Ranjit Basha.

Addressing the media on Friday, he stated that several major industries are set to begin operations soon in the region, while a few others are in the pipeline.

Among the key projects, Jairaj Ispat Ltd is establishing an integrated steel plant over 413 acres with an investment of Rs 2,938 crore, aiming to provide employment to 1,030 people. Sigachi Industries is setting up a unit on 25 acres with Rs 285 crore investment, expected to generate 850 jobs.

Pure Energy is progressing with an electric vehicle manufacturing facility across 105 acres with Rs 1,286 crore investment, creating employment for 1,200 people.

Additionally, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has been allotted 80 acres for a project with an estimated investment of Rs 1,622 crore, likely to employ 1,200 individuals.

He further revealed that several other industries are poised to enter the Orvakal Industrial Hub. These include a drone manufacturing unit over 300 acres with Rs.7,000 crore investment, expected to create 1,000 jobs; a solar cell manufacturing facility by Agastya Solar over 111.66 acres, also with Rs 7,000 crore investment and 1,000 job opportunities; and a battery production plant under e-Mobility across 245.66 acres with Rs 1,000 crore investment aiming to employ 1,000 people. Sensorem Photonics India Pvt. Ltd is planning to manufacture image and infrared modules on 25 acres with Rs 1,057.92 crore investment, generating 622 jobs.

Furthermore, Sigachi Industries is moving forward to set up a synthetic organic chemicals unit on 100 acres with Rs.1,500 crore investment, expected to create employment for 980 individuals.

These developments are poised to significantly strengthen the industrial landscape of Kurnool district, he concluded.