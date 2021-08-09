Govt striving for their development: Deputy CM Pushpasreevani

(Vizianagaram): Deputy Chief Minister PPushpasreevani said that the government has been fulfilling all the promises that it made to the tribes during the election campaign and giving top priority for enhancing the standards of the community.

She added that they are providing the basic amenities such as drinking water, roads connectivity to remote villages and now people need not fight for their basic needs. Participating in the Adivasi Dinotsavam held at Parvathipuramon Monday,Pushpasreevanisaid that Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, VasatiDeevena are boons for tribes to attain good education and added that the government sanctioned Tribal Engineering College and Central Tribal University and a medical college at Tribal areas.

She explained that the state government has distributed pattas for forest lands for cultivation,taking special care for Tribal pregnantwomen and providing them nutritious food. District Collector ASurya Kumari said that education is a powerful weapon to change the lives of Tribalsand they should send their children to school rather than to work. MLA PRajanna Dora said that the present government is taking special care on Tribals and working to improve their standard of living. ITDA project officer RKurmanath said that 173 villages were identified in MGNREGA and roads will be laid in them. Sub Collector KBhavana and others participated in the programme.