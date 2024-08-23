Govt successfully secured 46 PG seats: MLA Adireddy Srinivas

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Srinivas said that the NDA government is giving significant importance to the education and healthcare sectors and highlighted that the government successfully secured 46 postgraduate (PG) seats in the Allu Ramalingaiah Government Homeopathy College in Rajamahendravaram and the Gudivada Homeopathy College, which were at risk of being lost.

Speaking to media on Thursday, MLA Adireddy said that the principal of the Allu Ramalingaiah College recently informed him about the imminent loss of 23 PG seats. Adireddy promptly brought this to the attention of MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who then brought the matter to the notice of Union Ayush Minister.

Subsequently, the seats were restored.

MLA expressed gratitude to State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav and Union Ayush Minister Pratap Jadhav for their efforts in ensuring the availability of PG seats in Rajahmundry and Gudivada colleges.

Adireddy criticised the previous government for the reactor explosion incident in Achyutapuram, attributing it to their negligence. He said that if the previous government had taken third-party audits and safety audits seriously after the Vizag Polymer Plant accident, such incidents could have been avoided.

He also accused Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government of excessive misuse of public funds, citing a bill of Rs 4 crore for egg puffs. Chairman of Jampeta Cooperative Urban Bank Bommana Jaya Kumar, Vice-Chairman Robbi Sekhar, and Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank Chairman Challa Shankara Rao were present.