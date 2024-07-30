Govt to complete 1.25 L houses in 100 days

Vijayawada:The state government has set a target to complete construction of 1.25 lakh houses in 100 days and 8.25 lakh houses in one year. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review on housing at the Secretariat on Monday.

Giving details of the review to media persons, minister for housing K Parthasarathy said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is determined to take up housing projects in a big way with the Central government assistance to provide houses to middleclass, below middleclass and journalists at reasonable price.

He said the government had decided to allot 3 cents in rural areas and 2 cents of land in urban areas for housing. “The Chief Minister responded positively on handing over housing projects under Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement scheme to housing department. While the earlier TDP government provided additional benefit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh to SC, ST housing beneficiaries, the YSRCP govt failed to provide additional benefit to SCs and STs,” he said. Parthasarathy said as the Central government is going to sanction houses with Rs 4 lakh per unit cost from next year March, the state government will identify the beneficiaries. He said the state government is keen on completing 8 lakh houses taken up under PMAY scheme in the state. New beneficiaries will be identified under PMAY-2, he added.