Govt to identify AI champions to spearhead digital transformation initiatives

Vijayawada: On the second day of the high-level workshop on ‘AI and Emerging Technologies for Government Digital Transformation’, RTGS Secretary Bhaskar Katamaneni on Friday announced that 20 departments will be shortlisted to identify AI Champions, who will undergo a four-day intensive training programme. These departments, selected strategically to cover approximately 80 per cent of government operations, will work in close coordination with the IT Department and WGDT to identify department-specific problems that can be converted into Proof of Concept (PoC) solutions and later scaled into full-fledged implementations.

The workshop is being held in collaboration with Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation (WGDT) at Secretariat.

He said that the government envisions that 100 to 150 projects will emerge from this initiative, aimed at improving governance, service delivery, and impact measurement. The process will culminate with these departments submitting their AI-enabled PoCs to a jury comprising senior government officials and industry experts.

Digital transformation, driven by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), is vital for achieving the Government’s vision of ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’. The state government recognises the growing need to accelerate AI adoption in internal workflows for efficient service delivery, economic development, and real-time impact analysis.

This initiative is inspired by the success of the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), which two decades ago created a cadre of eGov Champions to drive digital projects. The current programme, drawing on that legacy, aims to empower a new generation of AI leaders capable of integrating advanced technologies ethically and efficiently into public governance.

The training includes in-person workshops, mentorship from subject matter experts, and structured project development. Each department will form a team of 3–4 members, including at least one officer at the rank of Director or above who will serve as the AI Champion, and other enthusiastic officers who will be trained as AI Catalysts.

With this forward-looking initiative, the Government of Andhra Pradesh reinforces its commitment to place innovation at the heart of governance and service delivery.