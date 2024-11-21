Govt to promote generic medicine

Vijayawada : The previous YSRCP government completely neglected generic medicines introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which only 215 generic medicine outlets were present in Andhra Pradesh whereas 13,822 generic medicine centres were present in the entire country, said minister for health Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

Replying to a question by members in Assembly on Wednesday, the minister said of the total 315 generic medicine centres in the state, 215 centres are PM generic medicine centres, 73 are Anna Sanjeevani and those running by NGOs are 37. Admitting that there is no awareness among people on generic medicines, the minister said that doctors are not prescribing generic medicines.

Satya Kumar said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to open generic medicine centres in all mandal headquarters to provide employment to youth. Priority will be given to give licence to generic medicine centres. He said awareness programmes will be conducted to explain benefits of generic medicines. Generic medicine centres will be opened in all district, area hospitals and community health centres.

The minister said only 7 per cent of generic medicines are being sold in AP while the pharmacists selling medicines worth 2.10 lakh crore. He said action will be taken on those generic medicine centres which are selling branded medicines also. The minister said generic medicines are being supplying to government hospitals and the APMSIDC also purchasing generic medicines. He said that the state government is determined to lessen burden on common man by encouraging generic medicines.