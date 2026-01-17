Overwhelming response to Saras Mela-2026

Guntur: The Saras Mela - All India DWCRA Bazaar, being organised under the aegis of District Rural Development Agency near Reddy College on Nallapadu Road, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the public. The mela showcases artistic skills and entrepreneurial talents of Self-Help Group members from across the country.

The mela was spread over 12 acres, more than 300 stalls have been set up, displaying products prepared by SHG members from all States, from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. The stalls feature a wide range of handicrafts made from wood, metal, clay, jute, bamboo, leaves and grass, along with cotton, silk, Kalamkari, embroidery, lace and printed handloom sarees, dress materials, shirting and other textiles, all available at affordable prices.

In addition, visitors can enjoy millet-based snacks, traditional sweets such as Pootharekulu and halwa, organic food products, daily essentials, Ayurvedic and herbal medicines and powders. So far, lakhs of people have visited the mela. Families from Guntur district as well as NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts have been visiting the mela in large numbers. The food court’s live kitchen, offering a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines from different states, has become a major attraction. The amusement park is also drawing families with children.

The Saras Mela, which began on January 6, will conclude on Sunday (January 18). The mela remains open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.