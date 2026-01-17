  1. Home
Army Day celebrations held with patriotic fervour

  • Created On:  17 Jan 2026 7:37 AM IST
Army Day celebrations held with patriotic fervour
Devanakonda: Kurnool district headquarters, Devana-konda centre witnessed grand celebra-tions of Indian Army Day at the Devana-konda Gram Panchayat Office premises on Friday. The programme was organised with ac-tive participation from serving army per-sonnel, ex-servicemen, youth and local residents, reflecting deep respect and gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forc-es. As part of the celebrations, a rally was conducted in support of the soldiers, commencing from the Devanakonda bus stand and passing through the Panchayat Office up to the Police Station Circle.

Ar-my officers, soldiers, ex-servicemen, youth and members of the public partici-pated enthusiastically, raising patriotic slogans and expressing solidarity with the armed forces. Addressing the gathering at a meeting held later at the Panchayat Office premis-es, chief guest Sai Kumar Dattu, SE (IDSE), guest of honour BC Narasimhulu, former Army Captain, and ex-serviceman B Ra-manjaneyulu highlighted the significance of Army Day. They recalled that Lieuten-ant General KM Cariappa became inde-pendent India’s first Commander-in-Chief on January 15, 1949, and that Army Day is observed every year to honour the courage, sacrifice and dedication of Indi-an soldiers.

They noted that this year’s national Army Day celebrations are being held in Raja-sthan and spoke about the various gal-lantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, con-ferred on soldiers for exceptional service. Speakers also traced the history of the In-dian National Army, formed in 1942 un-der Captain Mohan Singh and later led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who popu-larised the slogan “Jai Hind.”

Indian Army DayDevanakondaArmy RallyPatriotic CelebrationsIndian Armed Forces
