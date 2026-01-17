‘Dandupalya gang’ operating in Anantapur: YSRCP

Anantapur: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday alleged that a “Dandupalya-style gang” has been operating in Anantapur for the past 19 months, indulging in intimidation, land grabbing, and illegal activities under political patronage.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP district office, party district president Ananta Venkata Ramireddy accused Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad of leading the alleged gang.

Ramireddy claimed that incidents of attacks, coercion, and encroachments had become routine since the coalition government assumed power, alleging that the activities were carried out with the blessings of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. He said Anantapur, once known for its peaceful atmosphere, was now witnessing fear and lawlessness. According to the YSRCP leader, vacant lands were being forcibly occupied, private and government properties encroached upon, and business owners threatened. He alleged that permissions were being demanded even for running movie shows, opening showrooms, constructing houses, or operating liquor shops.

He further claimed that select police and revenue officials were being used to intimidate victims, while complaints were allegedly ignored by senior officers.

Ramireddy cited several instances of alleged land grabbing, attacks on traders, and harassment of even leaders associated with the ruling Telugu Desam Party. He questioned the silence of the police leadership despite repeated incidents and alleged that illegal gambling and other activities were flourishing openly.

Calling for immediate action, Ramireddy urged authorities to conduct a thorough probe into financial transactions of those involved, asserting that the truth would emerge.

He appealed to citizens not to be intimidated, stating that all parties and organisations seeking peace in Anantapur would stand by the victims.