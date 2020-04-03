Govt to purchase farm produce in AP

Amaravati: The government announced that it will purchase the agriculture produce at the 1280 market centres across the State, from April 1. Already, 260 market centres are in function.

The State government informed in a statement on Friday that, all the products from the farmers will be purchased based on the Minimum Support Price. The government announced MSP for paddy crop as Rs 1815 per quintal.

It is estimated that at least 32 metric tons of paddy cultivated during Rabi season in the State. On the other hand, the Civil Supplies department already purchased more than 48.10 lakh tons of paddy during Kharif season to distribute through the Public Distribution System. So far, the government spent Rs 8,754 Cr to buy paddy. Out of that, Rs 8,644 cr paid to farmers and the remaining Rs 110 cr will be credited to their accounts, the government informed.