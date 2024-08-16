Govt to spend Rs 632 cr on addl ayacut in backward areas

Nellore: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana disclosed that the government has proposed to spent Rs 632 crore for bringing additional ayacut in back ward mandals, under phase-2 of Anam Sanjeeva Reddy High level Lift Canal in the district, asserting his government's commitment over uplifting the living standards of farmers. He hoisted the national flag at police parade grounds here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister informed that as part of this initiative, several irrigation projects like Sarvepalle reservoir, Sarvepalle Canal, Jeffer Saheb Canal, Malidevi Drain, tank bonds on both sides of Pennar river are under progress with Rs 400 crore. In view of Nellore district registering 42% rainfall under the influence of north east monsoon, the Minister said the district administration has designed action plan for supplying seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, through Farmers Service Centres in the current Rabi season.

Nararyana said under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs 3.31crore were distributed to 1,65,000 farmers families, Rs 2,000 each, in the district and said that it was proposed to be taken up Micro irrigation in 25,935 acres, urging farmers to enrol their names to get instruments.

He further said that arrangements are being made to provide jobs for 50,000 unemployed youth through establishment of industries in Krishnapatnam and Ramayapatnam ports. Houses were allocated to 3,345 beneficiaries against the 5,712 in the district, under AP TIDCO scheme, he added.

Minister Narayana thanked the district administration for its initiative in effective implementation of schemes. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, district Collector O Anand and others were present.