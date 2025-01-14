  • Menu
Govt transfers five IPS officials
Vijayawada: The state government issued orders transferring and posting five IPS officials of 2021-22 batch.

As per the orders issued by chief secretary K Vijayanand on Monday, five assault commanders, Greyhounds, were transferred. Navjyoti Mishra was transferred and posted as Chintapalli ASP, Manda Javali Alfons was posted as Nandyal ASP, Manoj Ramnath Hegde was posted as Rajampet ASP, Devraj Manish was posted as Kakinada ASP and Rohit Kumar Chaudary was posted as Tadipatri ASP.

