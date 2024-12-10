Govt urged to champion human rights of sex workers

Vijayawada: Prostitution must be acknowledged as a system of violence, exploitation, and abuse that robs women and girls of dignity and equality, said Apurva, president of VIMUKTHI, a state-level forum for rescued trafficking survivors.

Addressing the meeting in connection with the International Human Rights Day organised by VIMUKTHI and HELP in VAMBAY Colony here on Monday on the theme “Sex Workers’ Rights, Future, Right Now”, she emphasised that prostitution perpetuates discrimination and violence, reducing women to commodities.

Factors like patriarchal norms, economic disparities, and globalisation continue to exploit marginalised women, leaving them vulnerable to systemic abuse. The meeting was aimed at raising awareness about the rights of sex workers and trafficking survivors.

Apurva pointed out that prostitution violates fundamental human rights, subjecting women to degrading treatment, lack of safety, and restricted access to healthcare. She argued that this cycle of exploitation and violence prevents women from achieving true equality.

Children of sex workers face significant barriers to education, with over 15,000 children at risk of exploitation. Many drop out between grades 8 and 10, while others never attend school, increasing their vulnerability to trafficking and perpetuating intergenerational cycles of poverty. Apurva emphasised the urgent need for reforms, starting with the decriminalisation of sex work.

Rajini, Vice-president and Mounika, joint secretary, urged policymakers to adopt an abolitionist legal framework that distinguishes between trafficking for sexual exploitation and consensual sex work. She highlighted the need for victim compensation schemes, witness protection mechanisms, and stronger legal aid services to ensure survivors can seek justice without fear.

They urged the governments, civil society, and communities to champion the human rights of sex workers. Recognising their dignity, addressing violence, and creating inclusive opportunities are essential steps toward a society rooted in justice and equality.

HELP project coordinator V Bhaskar, Shakthi project coordinator Eswari and nearly 50 Vimukthi members participated.