Govt will conduct DSC every year to fill teacher posts: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh said the government was conducting the ‘Mega DSC ‘successfully to fill 16,347 teacher posts, after seven years.

He conducted a review meeting with the School Education, Intermediate Education, and Adult Education department officials at his camp office in Undavalli on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the government will conduct DSC every year and fill the teacher posts to improve the quality of education. He said they have successfully started teacher transfers.

He said, the government has taken up 27,000 school teacher transfers transparently through online besides giving promotions to 4,000 teachers as school assistants.

He said the government will launch ‘Akshara Andhra’ to achieve cent percent literacy and directed the officials to upgrade the Skill App and mention details of candidates registered, training, certification, employment, linking to the industries and vacancies in the industries.

He instructed the officials to mention sector wise job melas conducted and placement details .He directed the officials to impart necessary skill training to the students studying in the universities to get jobs as soon as they complete their course. He instructed the officials to send names to fill up the posts of Vice-Chancellors in universities.

School Education secretary Kona Sasidhar, AP State Council of HIgher Education chairman K Madhu Murthy, school education director Vijaya Rama Raju and Director of Intermediate Education Krithika Shukla,were among those who participated.