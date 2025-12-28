Combined Krishna dist teams picked

Vijayawada: Selections for the Combined Krishna district boys’ and girls’ teams for the State-level Rugby Championships, scheduled to be held in Kurnool from December 29, were conducted at Vivekananda High School at Prasadampadu near Vijayawada on Saturday. Boys and girls participated in the selection trials held in both categories. Based on the players' performance, the combined Krishna District Rugby Boys' and Girls' teams have been selected.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna District Rugby Association president Boppana Harikrishna and Secretary N.Chandrakala said that a good response was evoked from the players across the district to these selection trials.

They stated that players were selected based on performance, physical fitness, and game skills. They expressed confidence that the selected teams would perform well at the State-level championships.

Physical Directors D Nagaraju, Narasimha, S Kranthi, T Srilatha, and senior player K Rahul supervised the selection process and extended their support to the players.

Boys' Team:Santosh, Bhagiratha, Hemanth (ZPH School, Nunna), Jagadish, Abhishek, Murali Vijay (Vivekananda High School, Prasadampadu), Veeraswamy, Durga Prasad (Vijay Mary School, Gunadala), Chethan Sinha (Unguturu), Srikar (Gannavaram), Pravash (Veeravalli)

Girls' Team:Chittemma, Veena Madhuri, Mahalakshmi, Lavanya (ZPH School, Nunna), Azmath, Mokshasri (Vivekananda School, Prasadampadu), Sushmasri, Gnanalikisha, Maheswari ( Unguturu), Hemasri (MSR), Sanjana Devi (Veeravalli), Kavyasri (Nidamanuru)