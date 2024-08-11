Live
Govt will solve problems of RTC: Min Bharath
Flags off four new RTC buses in Kurnool
Kurnool : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said the NDA government will resolve all problems related to Road Transport Corporation (RTC). He assured that the government will solve problems of the RTC in a phase wise manner, adding that there is no need to worry.
Along with Panyam MLA Gowru Cheritha Reddy, he flagged off four new RTC buses from Kurnool-1 depot garage on Saturday. Bharath said the four new buses will run between Kurnool to Yemmiganur, Yemmiganur to Hyderabad, Adoni to Kurnool and Kurnool to Srisailam.
Last month six buses were launched and with these four new, a total of 10 buses have been launched so far. Depending upon the influx of passengers, more buses will be added.
The Minister said as assured by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in election manifesto, free buses to women folks will start in a short period. Facilities to the passengers at Kurnool bus stand would be developed, he added.
Stating that good days are on the way for RTC, Panyam MLA Gowru Cheritha Reddy urged the passengers to utilise RTC buses. Travelling in RTC bus is safe, she said.
District Transport Officer Srinivasulu, Kurnool-1 and 2 depot managers Sudha Rani and Sardar Hussain, supervisors and staff were present.