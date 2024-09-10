Govt will stand by farmers: Collector

Eluru: District joint collector P Dhatri Reddy instructed the officials to complete the enumeration of crop loss due to floods and heavy rains as soon as possible.

She examined the process of registration of crop damage in Satyavolu and Naidugudem of Pedapadu mandal on Monday.

She said that the government will stand by the farmers whose crops have been damaged. The details of crop loss estimates will be sent to the government by Tuesday evening. She asked the officials about the progress of e-crop registration.

District Agriculture Officer Habib Basha said that Eluru district stood second in the state in e-crop registration.

Joint collector was accompanied by District Agriculture Officer Habib Basha, Assistant Director Subbarao, Tahsildar Prasad, Mandal Agriculture Officer Pradeep and others.