Govt will support farmers, says Botcha

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the YSRCP government is working to support farmers and to protect their interests.

He said the government is with farmers at every corner. On Thursday, the minister attended a programme of Rythu Bharosa to disburse funds in to the accounts of farmers which can be used for Kharif cultivation.

Botcha said the government sanctioned Rs 194 crore to 2.58 lakh farmers in the district phase wise and so far farmers have received Rs 1,467 crore in the past five years. He said Jagan’s government believe that farmers are backbone of the country.

“The previous government did not look solve sugar cane farmers struggle but the present government have done it and pressurised NCS sugars to pay bills.

The cane from the area is taken to Sankili sugar factory in Srikakulam to facilitate farmers. Even the pending dues of government employees will be paid soon,” he said.

Collector S Naga Lakshmi said the government is looking for options to encourage farmers. She said the government is working to provide irrigation water to tail end lands also.

Later, they distributed seeds to farmers for khariff season and handed over Rythu Bharosa cheques.