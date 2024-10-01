Gowda community happy over allocation of 10% liquor shops

Nellore: The government's decision of allocating 10 per cent of liquor shops to the Gowda community has brought cheers among them.

As per the new excise policy, Gowda community will own 20 liquor outlets out of the existing 200 shops in SPSR Nellore district.

According to Assistant Excise Superintendent J Ramesh, the government, in its new liquor policy, has specified that 10 per cent of liquor shops would be allotted to Gowda community, which they should own in the auction. He said the GO in this regard may be issued one or two days before conducting the auction.

Before YSRCP came to power in 2019, liquor shops were run by one or two sections of politically dominant communities like Reddys and Kammas in the district. Though Gowdas occupation is liquor business or toddy tapping, they are remained as toddy toppers due to insufficient money.

After noticing the poor conditions of Gowda community during his Yuvagalam Padayatra in the district, Industries Minister Nara Lokesh assured them that TDP will allocate some liquor outlets after coming to power in 2024 elections.

As per the assurance of Lokesh, 10% liquor shops were allocated to Gowdas.

K Ramachandra Gowd of Marripalle village, Podalakuru mandal, told The Hans India, “Earlier, Gowda men will collect toddy from palm trees and women used to sell toddy roadside on national highways, who have to face problems from drunkards. The NDA government’s decision has relieved us from several problems and made our dream of becoming wine shop owners real.”

When The Hans India contacted Excise Assistant Superintendent J Ramesh, he said that rules will be strictly followed without compromise.