GP polls: 80% voter turnout in East Godavari

Kakinada: East Godavari district registered an average polling of 80.19 percentage in fourth phase elections on Sunday. The election was held smoothly except some untoward incidents like quarrelling and clashes between the two groups. Repolling had to be conducted at Kandarada village of Pithapuram in the first phase election as the members of one of the groups disturbed counting process.

The police and revenue machinery succeeded in holding elections peacefully. Now they are gearing up for elections like MPTC, ZPTC, Municipality and MLC for Teachers Constituency for Godavari districts.

According to the State Election Commission, polling was held for 1,072 Sarpanch and 11,782 ward member seats, as some of them were elected unanimously or no nominations were filed at certain places. The elections were conducted in four phases in East Godavari district. Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions registered 82.81 percent polling, Rajamahendravaram and Ramachandrapuram 82.86 per cent, Rampachodavaram and Yetapaka division 74.83 per cent and final fourth phase in Amalapuram 80.29 percent.

In the fourth and final phase of gram panchayat elections held on Sunday in 16 mandals in Amalapuram division in East Godavari district, 80.29 percent polling was recorded. Out of the 262 panchayats where polling was held, there were a total of 8,53,168 voters and 6,85,049 exercised their right to vote. The highest turnout was recorded in Atreyapuram zone while the lowest turnout was recorded in Katrenikona panchayat. The polling process on Sunday was held in a peaceful atmosphere without any untoward incidents. Voters enthusiastically exercised their right to vote from the start of polling from 6.30 am. In Konaseema region average poll percentage registered was 7.21 at 8.30 am,35.89 at 10.30 am, 64.11 at 12.30 pm, 74.96 at 2.30 pm and 80.29 percent on completion of voting at 3.30 pm.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that there were no untoward incidents reported in the Amalapuram Revenue division as they had taken all necessary security measures. He thanked the voters for casting their vote in a peaceful manner.

Elderly voters as well as young voters were seen flocking to all the polling stations to exercise their right to vote. Covid-19 precautions have been taken at all polling stations and special facilities have been set up for the disabled and elderly. District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and Election Observer Dr BR Ambedkar visited the polling stations and inspected the polling stations in I Polavaram and Mummidivaram mandals in Konaseema Region.

Joint collector Keerthi Chekuri, Amalapuramsub-collector Himanshu Kaushik and district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited various mandals in the division and monitored and observed the counting. The police and other department officials were seen helping aged and differently abled persons in casting their votes.