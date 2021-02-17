Gram panchayat polls prove Jana Sena strong in villages, claims Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan claimed that the statistics of panchayat elections have proved that Jana Sena was strong enough at the village level. "The party scored 18 per cent of votes in the first phase, while it crossed 22 per cent in the second phase," he pointed out.

With the support of party ideology and support from party cadre, Jana Sena secured more than 250 sarpanch and upa sarpanch posts in the second phase.

"We stood in second place in more than 1,500 panchayats and won in 1,500 wards. It is indeed a proud moment that the youth and sisters withstood in the panchayat elections confronting the pressures, threats and enticements. I congratulate each and every individual for it. Jana Sainiks and leaders have extended support to the candidates who contested the elections. Change has begun with victory of Jana Sena supporters. The ruling party leaders are showing their muscle power," he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the ruling party legislators are misusing the village volunteer system that is influencing the voters in its circles. The volunteers resorted to various threats warning the voters that government welfare schemes will be cancelled for those who did not vote in their favour in the panchayat elections, he alleged.



"The rival candidates got kidnapped in some places. It is so painful that a Jana Sena supporter has been kidnapped in Kadapa district. Despite having 151 legislators, why did they are afraid of Jana Sena Party? Why did they threaten our people," he wondered.

He called upon the Jana Sainiks not to fear anyone. The ruling party will have a lot of fear before the change is ensuing. The party will bring a suitable change in Andhra Pradesh. Some incidents in the second phase panchayat elections strongly touched the heart. The victory of Medidi Soujanya, who is highly educated and belonged to a Dalit family, as sarpanch of Peddakonduru near Tadepalli, Shaik Gousia Begum, who won as a sarpanch of Pamidipadu panchayat in Narasaraopet constituency gave him immense happiness. He was also happy to see the enthusiasm of the women celebrating the victory of Pothula Gangadhara Rao, who was elected as sarpanch of Arjunudipalem in Iragavaram mandal of Tanuku constituency.

It also gave him pleasure fluttering of Jana Sena flag at Uddanam, a village in Srikakulam district which is known for its kidney ailments. The election of Leela Kanakadurga, who won as sarpanch in Korukollu panchayat in Kaikaluru constituency of Krishna district and her strong will power, is inspirational. She filed her nomination papers in an advanced stage of pregnancy and gave birth to a girl child in the hospital on the day of polling after casting her vote and she campaigned vigorously.

A woman working hard for her village is commendable. Every Jana Sainik and Veera Mahila has to take her victory as an inspiration. Seeing these success stories, he felt great happiness which can't be expressed in words.