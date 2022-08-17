Graduation ceremony of Nagarjuna University to be held on August 20

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice Chancellor Acharya P. Rajasekhar said that the 37th and 38th graduation ceremonies of the University will be held together on 20th of this month. He said Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana will be present as the chief guest and he will be awarded a doctorate.

He said that Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will participate in the position of Chancellor. It is said that degrees and gold medals will be awarded to many people in the graduation ceremony.

On Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor held a review meeting with various committees on the graduation arrangements. The committee members were advised to take up the arrangements at brisk pace.