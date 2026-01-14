Grand Sankranthi Celebrations at Home Minister Anita's Residence

Sankranthi celebrations were held on a grand scale at the residence of Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita. A highlight of the festivities was the captivating performances by Kerala drummers, which drew significant attention from attendees.

During the celebrations, Home Minister Anita actively participated by joining the Kerala artists in playing the drums, showcasing her enthusiasm for the art form.

In her address to the gathered crowd, she expressed her heartfelt wish for the people of Anakapalli district, and indeed all residents of the state, to celebrate the Sankranthi festival with joy and happiness. The Home Minister emphasised the importance of festivals in uniting communities and underscored the need to preserve traditions during these cherished occasions.