Grand welcome awaits Prez on Dec 17

Vijayawada: President Murmu, who will be on Southern Sojourn from December 17, will be participating in the first convocation of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements that need to be made for the visit of the President. He instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements. The President will arrive at the Gannavaram International Airport on December 17 at 11.20 am by an Indian Air Force aircraft and will go to Mangalagiri to participate in the AIIMS first convocation ceremony.

The Chief Secretary ordered that fool-proof arrangements be made as per the protocol rules to ensure the success of the visit of the country's first citizen. The chief secretary instructed the officials of various departments to work in coordination.

Governor, Chief Minister, Central and state Ministers and other dignitaries will be participating in the convocation.