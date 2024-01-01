Grand welcome to the newly introduced Amrit Bharat train

Visakhapatnam: A grand welcome given to the newly introduced Amrit Bharat train in the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam stations here on Sunday.

Enthusiastic people, students, public representatives and people from all walks thronged to the railway stations to take a glimpse of the Amrit Bharat train.

Various programmes were organised at the stations in the division to make grand celebrations, including cultural programmes, competitions among the school children.

At Srikakulam, speaker of Loksabha Tammineni Seetharam, Member of Parliament K Ramamohan Naidu, ADRM infra Sudhir Kumar Gupta, tt Vizianagaram MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, chief engineer Manoj Kumar Sahoo,

Similarly, at Visakhapatnam railway station a large number of students, rail enthusiasts, officers, and staff gathered to celebrate the maiden arrival of the Amrit Bharat train.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Dr. Kutikuppala Suryarao, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad highlighted various modern facilities available in the train and said that the state-of-the-art push-pull train is the first of its kind in India. However, the regular services of Malda Town- SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat express (13434) will leave Malda Town on Sundays at 8.50 am with effect from January 7. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 3.22 am on Monday (early hours) and depart at 3.24 am to arrive at Vizianagaram at 4.18 am. The train departs at 4.20 am and reaches Visakhapatnam at 5.35 am to leave at 5.55 am to reach its destination SMVT Bengaluru at 3 am on Tuesday (early hours).

In return, SMVT Bengaluru-Malda Town Amrit Bharat express (13433) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 1.50 pm on Tuesdays with effect from January 9 and reaches Visakhapatnam at 10.30 am on Wednesday. It departs at 10.50 am and arrives at Vizianagaram at 12 noon. It departs five minutes later and reaches Srikakulam Road at 1 pm. The train departs at 1.05 pm to reach Malda Town on Thursdays at 11 am.

This Amrit Bharat Express will have stoppages at New Farakka, Rampurhat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Barddhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Belda, Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd., Brahmapur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnan, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai between Malda Town and SMVT Bengaluru stations.