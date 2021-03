Grandson demands Bharat Ratna for tricolour designer Pingali

Rajamahendravaram: Ghantasala Gopi Krishna (grandson of Pingali Venkaiah) lamented his grandfather Pingali Venkaiah has not been given due recognition.

Participating in a meeting held here on Tuesday, he said that everyone salutes our national flag, but forgets about its creator. Graham Bell invented telephone and still we remember him, though many changes took place in the phones. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime MinisterNarendra Modi to honour Pingali Venkaiah with Bharat Ratna, which is a real tribute to him, he averred.

At least one crore Telugu people should send mails to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour Pingali Venkaiah with Bharat Ratna, he said. YSRCP central governing board member Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam said it is the dutyof every citizen to mount pressure on Central government to confer Bharat Ratna to Pingali Venkaiah. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.