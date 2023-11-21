‘Greed’ among main causes of cybercrime: DSP Kishore

Rajamahendravaram: It is possible to prevent cybercrimes only with common sense and awareness, stated Rajamahendravaram East Zone DSP Dr M Kishore Kumar. He participated as the chief guest at an awareness conference on cyber security organised at Godavari Institute of Engineering Technology (GIET) here on Monday.



The DSP said greed is the main reason for people to fall prey to cybercrimes. He advised people not to give personal details to anyone or open unknown links with promises of freebies or discounts. It is safe to refrain from conducting financial transactions with unknown and unauthorised persons and sending personal details to them.

He explained various ways in which cybercrimes could be committed and cases, where people are being cheated. He suggested that young engineers and students should become cyber volunteers and protect their parents and neighbours from cybercrimes. He explained the

precautions to be taken to avoid cyber fraud, suggested the youth to stay away from using intoxicants and ragging, and should follow moral values and grow up as role models to others.

Rajanagaram CI P Kasi Viswanatham, SI V Sudhakar, GIET College Cyber Security Department Head R Tamil Kodi and others participated.