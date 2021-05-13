Green Corridor created for Oxygen Tanker to ensure it arrives Anantapur hospital on time

The Anantapur district administration is taking all precautionary measures in the case of oxygen reserves amid a rise in coronavirus cases. However, the officials who came to assess the oxygen stocks in general government hospitals, super speciality hospitals, and cancer hospitals found that the oxygen in GGH hospital in Anantapur would run out by 11 am on Wednesday. Hence, the officials brought an oxygen tanker from Karnataka to the district in less time.



A 16-tonne (13-kiloliter) oxygen tanker is expected to reach the district headquarters from the Tornakal Jindal factory in the Bellary district of Karnataka on Wednesday. It takes about five hours to reach here by tanker from Jindal, about 160 km away. However, it reached Anantapur in just 3 hours through the Green Channel without any interruption to traffic. The vehicle left at 5.50 is and arrived at Anantapur at 9 am.



It is known that curfew is being enforced in the wake of coronavirus spread. Therefore, vehicles will only be allowed from 6 am to 12 pm, due to which the traffic in the morning is heavy. However, the police took intense action without any trouble and care was taken not to disturb the oxygen tanker even at the check post.





