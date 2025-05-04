Green shade nets in Bhimavaram to beat the heat

Bhimavaram: Amidst soaring temperatures and warnings of heat wave and sun stroke, people are forced to venture out on to roads for their routine work during the summer season.

Putting an end to this ordeal, the officials of Bhimavaram came out with a novel idea of covering the road with green shade mat at important junctions to prevent people exposed to heat. People generally witness special arrangements on roads during the visits of VIPs. However the officials decision of providing shelter to common people during summer season won the appreciation from all sections.

When the Hans India contacted West Godavari district Joint Collector and Bhimavaram municipality special officer T Rahul Kumar Reddy who is instrumental in providing summer shades, he said that Bhimavaram has several level crossings and every fifteen minutes one train or other pass through it, forcing vehicle users to wait at the railway gates exposing to hot sun rays.

He said to prevent inconvenience to people, officials asked to identify such places and the green shades were arranged at two railway level crossings, which will help people.

He said that besides arranging the summer shades steps have been taken to set up drinking water kiosks and develop greenery in the town with public participation.

A commuter K Satyanarayana Raju who used to pass through the level crossing daily said that the summer shade set up on the roads near railway crossings helping people in a big way as they are forced to wait for more than five minutes exposing to Sun. People heaved a sigh of relief after arranging the sun shade, he added.