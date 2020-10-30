Green tribunal halts Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday stalled the construction of the much-publicised Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP) proposed on Krishna river in the backwaters of Srisailam reservoir to draw three tmc ft of water per day to irrigate parched lands of Rayalaseema.

Acting on a petition filed by a Telangana activist Gavinolla Srinivas, the green tribunal made it clear that the government should not go ahead with the construction of Rayalaseema lift scheme, unless it obtained all clearances from the Centre, including the environmental clearance.

It also directed the government to submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the Union ministry of Jal Sakthi for prior approval. Any construction work on the project could not be taken up till such an approval was given, it said.

The NGT's order followed the report submitted by the Union ministry that the Rayalaseema lift scheme had no approval from the Centre. The report further clarified that the state government had not submitted its DPR to the ministry till now.

The NGT bench comprising Justice Ramakrishnan and irrigation expert Sibal Das Gupta brushed aside the argument of the state government that Rayalaseema lift scheme was not a new project but only a part of the Telugu Ganga project and there was no additional ayacut involved in it.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Lalith directed the NGT not to hear the petition on the LG Polymers accident case until further orders. It asked the company representatives to submit their objections within 10 days over the findings of the committee appointed by NGT in the case.

The Supreme Court directed that till it gave further orders, the NGT should not take up hearing. The bench is set to hear the case on November 16.