Grief engulfs Menakuru village as doctor shot dead in USA

Tirupati: Ina shocking and tragic incident, Dr Peram Shetty Ramesh Babu, a 64-year-old doctor hailing from Menakuru village in Naidupet mandal of Tirupati district, was shot dead in United States on Friday. The deceased, who was practicing medicine in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was the brother of TDP leader Peram Shetty Ramaiah.



Dr Ramesh Babu completed his MBBS from SV Medical College in Tirupati before moving to USA, where he built a successful career in medicine. He was highly respected in his field, earning numerous accolades for his exemplary service during Covid-19 pandemic. His contributions extended beyond his professional life, as he remained deeply connected to his roots in Menakuru village. He generously donated to a local school and funded the construction of a Sai Baba temple in his native village.

He is survived by his wife and four children, all of whom are settled in the USA. The news of his untimely death has sent shockwaves through Menakuru village, where a pall of gloom has descended as residents mourn the loss of a beloved and respected figure. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the assailants have yet to be identified.