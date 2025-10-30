  • Menu
Grievance redressal programme
Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun said that a grievance redressal programme will be held from 10 am to noon on Thursday to resolve the problems arising within the limits of the Hindupuram Urban Authority in Anantapur.

He said that if those who have permissions related to layouts and other problems submit applications, they will be examined and resolved. Key officials of the AHUDA office will participate in the grievance programme under the auspices of AHUDA Chairman TC Varun.

