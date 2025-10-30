Live
- India-China militaries hold high-level talks
- Trump, Xi Reach Breakthrough On Tariffs And Rare Earth Deal During Busan Meet
- Delhiites at higher stroke risk due to pollution, say doctors
- Bangladesh anthem sung at Cong meet
- Low moisture content in clouds did not cause rain despite seeding
- Nvidia Becomes the World’s First $5 Trillion Company, Makes Big Moves in AI
- Next qtr buoyant for industry amid GST cut
- SCBs clock 11.3% loan growth in Q2
- L&T gets Rs 5,000-cr projects in Saudi Arabia
- Google Chrome to Show More Safety Warnings on Insecure Sites Starting October 2026
Grievance redressal programme
Highlights
Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun said that a grievance redressal programme will be held from 10 am to noon on Thursday to resolve the problems arising within the limits of the Hindupuram Urban Authority in Anantapur.
He said that if those who have permissions related to layouts and other problems submit applications, they will be examined and resolved. Key officials of the AHUDA office will participate in the grievance programme under the auspices of AHUDA Chairman TC Varun.
