Gross Negligence cause of Escientia Pharma accident

Anakapalli: The explosion in Escientia pharma company was so intense that it blew up several walls while workers were thrown on the walls and fences. "A vapour cloud explosion in the pharma company caused the fire accident. It is clear that proper SoPs were not followed. If they were followed then this problem wouldn't have arisen," Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here on Thursday.

Observing that security standards were also not properly followed, he said injured persons suffered various degrees of burns with one worker suffering up to 54 per cent burns. Naidu issued directed all industrialists particularly those in the red category to take precautions and undertake immediate internal safety audits. Industrial sectors having pollution index score of 60 and above come under red category.

He said though financial help could be extended, he said lost family members could neither be returned nor their void filled. Naidu said, "I met the injured persons of the Atchutapuram pharma company accident in a Visakhapatnam hospital and instilled confidence in them and their families. I gave the assurance to come to the rescue of victims' families,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that all companies should adopt technology to prevent accidents. He expressed dismay that the leakage of the gas could not be detected. He said whatever justification the promoters or the administration may try to give, the fact is proper SoPs were not followed. There are 208 units in SEZ and non SEZs and many more new units could come up soon. There is urgent need to stop the recurrence of accidents in the industrial units, he added.

