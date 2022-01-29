Ground houses by month-end: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to see that all houses to be grounded by this month-end. He reviewed digitally with the RDOs, Municipal Commissioners, Mandal Special Officers, MPDOs and Tahsildars from the Collectorate on Friday and asked about the number of layouts, number of houses sanctioned, and how many of them have been started.

He also directed the officials to focus on the housing in their respective areas and suggested them to review the situation daily for the fast completion of targets. Apart from houses in the layout, they should also concentrate on levelling, internal roads, and other amenities, he advised. He also asked them to upload bills online as quickly as possible for speedy completion of payments.

He stated all houses to be grounded by this month-end otherwise there were possibilities of cancellation of quota. He said there shouldn't be any shortage of sand and water for construction works and instructed the staff to involve all members of grama sachivalayam offices if necessary. He said they would conduct a mega drive on January 31 on OTS and asked the officials to get ready at least 200 beneficiaries from each mandal to utilise the scheme on the day.

He stated all non-loanees should also utilise the scheme by January-end. He asked the Tahsildars, MPDOs, Special Officers, and Municipal Commissioners to visit Sachivalayam offices and address the grievances in a stipulated period. Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said progress in some layouts has been delayed due to shortage of sand and water and asked the officials to resolve the issues immediately.

They have to fix daily targets and complete the tasks for fast completion, he said. Joint Collector(Housing) Videh Khare, Nellore Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector(Aasara) K M Rosemond, Project Director of Housing Venugopala Rao and others were present.