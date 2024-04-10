Group of TDP workers in Chinnagottigallu mandal joins YSRCP

In a significant political development, a group of TDP workers from Kummara Palli Panchayat in Chinnagottigallu mandal have decided to join the YSRCP. The workers made this decision official by participating in a ceremony where MLA Chevireddy covered them with party scarves in the presence of Bhaskar Reddy.

During the event, MLA Chevireddy assured the new members that he would stand by them and ensure that they receive the recognition and justice they deserve. He highlighted the welfare governance and development initiatives of the YSRCP and stated that the party's service-oriented approach had attracted him to join.

Among those who joined the YSRCP were prominent TDP workers such as Bawaji, Bawaji, S. Karimullah, Rasool, Mastan, and others. The move is expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape in the area, as the YSRCP continues to gain momentum with new members joining its ranks.